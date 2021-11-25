County caravan dealer strikes gold with top industry award

The Salop Leisure team were in the mood for celebrating after the award win

Salop Leisure, which has been in business for 55 years and employs more than 200 people at sales centres in Shrewsbury, Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn, has been named the top supplying dealers of new touring caravans at the Owner Satisfaction Awards.

An awards spokesman said: “A truly satisfying ownership experience relies on a great product backed by superb sales and after care, so the best caravan dealerships also deserve to be recognised.

“Standards among the top performers are high, and we don't want the industry's top performers to rest on their laurels, so we've increased the minimum score for a Gold Award from 80% to 85%.

“You're unlikely to be frowning if you buy from Salop Leisure in Shrewsbury, leaping up to first from eighth place in 2020. A 91% satisfaction rating easily achieves the Gold Award standard and leaves clear daylight between Salop and the best of the rest.”

It's the fourth time in nine years that Salop Leisure has won the overall award which is accompanied by a Gold Award for Best New Caravan Supplying Dealers. The company also collected Gold Awards for supplying pre-owned caravans and motorhomes.

Salop Leisure’s managing director Mark Bebb said: “We are very proud of the team at Salop Leisure who, despite the challenges caused by Covid-19, have continued to work hard to provide great customer service.