Man died after crash near Shrewsbury, inquest hears

Labourer Thomas Goss, aged 51, of Broxtons Wood, in Westbury, died at Royal Stoke University Hospital on November 14, following a collision on the B4386 between Shrewsbury and Cruckton.

Senior coroner John Ellery, sitting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Wednesday, was told that police and ambulance services were called to the collision at 1.07pm. Mr Goss was found unresponsive at the scene. He was identified by his tattoos and a driving licence.

Mr Ellery adjourned the full inquest to March 17, 2022.

The Shropshire Star previously reported that there had been a two-car collision on the road in which both of the drivers, a man and a woman, had sustained serious injuries and were treated at the scene by ambulance crew before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The 51-year-old man died despite the best efforts of paramedics, and the woman was being treated for life-changing injuries.