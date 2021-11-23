Shropshire credit union launches social impact report to celebrate its 20th anniversary

Just Credit Union chair Mark Perez discusses the social impact report with chief officer Karen Farrow

And according to chair Mark Perez, the Just Credit Union report reflects on the impact its ‘inclusive, fair and affordable’ services have had since 2001.

He said: “Just Credit Union is delighted to be celebrating its 20th year of serving the local community and wanted to reflect on the impact we have had during that time.

“The report outlines our approach, our values and what has been achieved since Just Credit Union was founded.”

The report was actually launched at The Place, Oakengates, prior to a Telford & Wrekin Council meeting, and is available digitally or in hard copy.

It not only evidences that Just Credit Union has been able to help people across the region to save, but also that it has assisted members to feel more confident about money, more financially secure and also more in control of their finances.

Mark said: “Just Credit Union is very much focused on helping its members and the communities in which they live and work.

"Our aim is to raise their standard of living, better the lifestyle of people in the region and the report subsequently demonstrates that we are achieving those aims.

“I would personally like to thank all those who have contributed to the success of Just Credit Union over the past 20 years.

"These include our staff, volunteers and partners.

“And, in particular, our members, without whom there would be no credit union.

“From our member survey and feedback, it is clear that many people are proud to support what Just Credit Union stands for as well as sharing our exciting journey.

“We are now looking forward to many more years’ service to our communities and members.”