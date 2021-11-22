Extended opening for shopping centre over Christmas

The Darwin centre has confirmed its Christmas plans

Shrewsbury’s Darwin Centre will be open until 7pm every Wednesday from November 24 to December 22, and every day from December 20 to 23.

In December there will be a chance for people to meet The Grinch impersonator, the Ice Giants and a Polar Bear – and see Shrewdolph the giant reindeer.

Santa will also be in his Darwin Centre grotto on a number of days from Wednesday, December 1, to Thursday, December 23.

Kevin Lockwood, Darwin Centre manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming people of all ages to the centre during this year’s festive period where they can enjoy a safe and enjoyable shopping experience.

“The centre has something for everyone this Christmas, whether you’re shopping, eating, drinking, looking for that ideal gift, or wanting to meet Santa.

“And this year our festive friends The Grinch impersonator, Ice Giants, and friendly Polaris the Polar Bear, will be roaming around the centre at various times, so feel free to stop by with the family, say hello and have a bit of fun while you are here.”

A visit to Santa’s grotto costs £4 per child, and includes a gift.

All proceeds go to Shrewsbury Town in the Community.

Bookings can be made at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/santas-enchanted-grotto-tickets-209404714137