Shrewsbury speeders clocked as campaigners plead for road safety measures

Longden residents have been carrying out speed checks in their campaign for safer roads

Residents in Longden village, near Shrewsbury, want more signage put up to slow cars down as they travel through the village.

One campaigner and parent, Jackie Ingham, wrote to Shropshire Council to plead for action, insisting if nothing changes a child could be killed.

A group of people carried out speed checks on the main road through the village as children finished school. A number of cars were clocked well above the limit.

Paul Carter, chairman of Longden Parish Council, said: "Even though there were a crowd of people, they were still whizzing through.

"We've been struggling for ages now to get Shropshire Council to do something all the way along that road. People are parking in the road deliberately to slow drivers down so they have to zig zag through.

"Hopefully it (a serious accident) doesn't happen here, but it seems the council doesn't want to do anything until something does happen."

When Shropshire Council was asked about road safety in Longden, a spokesman said: “There are no current plans for the introduction of any speed reduction measures in Longden, however we could potentially add a request for 30mph signs/measures to slow down cars to our list of service requests for future consideration.