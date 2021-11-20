Shrewsbury audience goes wild for festive theatre come-back

Elf The Musical

Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn burst with festive cheer on Wednesday as local award-winning Get Your Wigle On theatre company launched its latest show – Elf the Musical.

The multi award-winning company last took to the stage with their sell out production of Shrek in February 2020 but have been unable to stage an adult cast performance for 21 months due to the Covid pandemic.

But this week, audiences are getting to enjoy the Wigles magic once again as the cast of 25 take to the stage to perform five performances of the hit festive musical, based on the 2003 film, Elf, starring Will Ferrell.

The show's first night played to a packed crowd who got into the spirit, with many wearing elf outfits themselves.

Elf The Musical

James Broxton, co-director of Get Your Wigle On, said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be back in the theatre with our adult cast. They have been looking forward to this for such a long time, and their patience has been rewarded with this smash hit.

"We all feel so privileged to be able to put on these productions that bring joy to our brilliant audiences, and this show really does tick that box. Who doesn't love a "sparkle jolly twinkle jingley" Christmas?!"

Ross Wigley, co-director of GYWO, who also stars as Buddy in the show, said: "I'm thrilled that our audiences are loving this show. To see our regular patrons return to the theatre to support our shows after the pandemic is a wonderful feeling.”

A seasoned performer, Wigley's turn as Buddy brought the house down on the show's first two nights.

Elf The Musical

The cast also includes Amy Tennant and Doug Williams, both familiar faces in the Wigles line-up, as Emily and Walter Hobbs, while Jodie Welch shines in her first lead role for the company as Buddy's love interest, Jovie. Young cast members, Louie Pegram and Patrick Davies also delight as Buddy's little brother Michael.

If you've missed out on getting tickets for Elf, Get Your Wigle On have plenty more shows coming soon. The companies adult group will be back on stage with Calendar Girls in February.

And for anyone who's interested in getting involved – children, teens or adults – take a look at their website where all upcoming opportunities are listed.

The company is holding an open night for performers aged 18+ for their summer musical ‘Grease’ at 7.30pm Tuesday, November 23.