Fire crews busy in the county

Fire crews from Shrewsbury were quickly on the scene of the house in Wingfield Gardens, Ditherington at 12.30am on Saturday .

Firefighters put on breathing apparatus to go into the house and brought what they described as a small fire under control within 20 minutes.

They also ventilated the smoke logged house.

Crews from Telford dealt with a fire which gutted a car in Snedshill Way in the town just before 4am.