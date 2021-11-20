Fire crews busy in the county

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Unattended cooking led to a fire in the kitchen of a house in Shrewsbury.

Fire crews busy in the county

Fire crews from Shrewsbury were quickly on the scene of the house in Wingfield Gardens, Ditherington at 12.30am on Saturday .

Firefighters put on breathing apparatus to go into the house and brought what they described as a small fire under control within 20 minutes.

They also ventilated the smoke logged house.

Crews from Telford dealt with a fire which gutted a car in Snedshill Way in the town just before 4am.

A fire investigation officer when to the blaze which was brought under control by 4.30am.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Telford
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News