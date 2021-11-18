Hundreds of families using Shrewsbury food bank include children, report finds

In its annual report, foodbank PLUS, which is part of Barnabas Community Projects, of Shrewsbury, reveals vivid accounts of why clients needed to turn to the charity in times of ‘desperate need' - from individuals expressing grateful thanks to Barnabas Community Projects, to experiences where mothers of children have been forced to move home and seek refuge due to domestic abuse.

Forty per cent are households with children – which equates to 245 households, whilst 38 per cent of those families with children are two parent households.

Fifty-three per cent are lone female parent households, whilst eight per cent are lone male parent households.

The report also reveals that 83 per cent of visitors accessed the food bank five or less times over a period of 12 months.

Thirty per cent are single males, 18 per cent are single females and seven per cent are couples.

The annual report reveals that throughout the year those taking Covid tests as part of a government scheme were rewarded with £25 vouchers for local supermarkets.

“Some of those people kindly passed those vouchers to us," said Karen Williams, foodbank PLUS project lead, writing in the report.

"We have used these vouchers to support clients with specific requests.

She goes on to reveal: “This year’s report focuses on our clients and their stories.

“I appreciate that numbers are important, but the most important aspect of our work is the clients.

“None of this work could be done without the support of the community.

"It also could not be done without the commitment, skills and over 10,000 hours that our volunteer colleagues contribute every year.”

Those who require support can contact foodbank PLUS at info@barnabascommunityprojects.org

Shrewsbury Food Bank organises and distributes parcels of donated food, toiletries, cleaning products and household items to individuals and families every week.

Food banks are an essential service in communities across the country and in the last few years they have helped thousands of people in need.

There are two food bank locations in Shrewsbury, one at Barnabas Church Centre and one at Hope Church.