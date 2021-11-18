Rotary club announces support for organisations

By Lisa O'Brien

Donations totalling £1,750 in response to six separate requests have been agreed by members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club.

At their last meeting members considered all six new requests for support and agreed they should have the club’s backing.

Four of the organisations making requests have been supported by the club in the past.

They are Crucial Crew, Operation Sabre, Community Good Neighbours of Pontesbury and Rea Valley and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

In addition, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is supporting Rotary’s Kids Out Toybox Christmas Appeal whereby each child identified receives a toy box valued at £25.

The club’s donation will provide a toy box for a total of eight children.

The sixth donation is to a Share Shrewsbury charity event.

Anyone wishing to know more about the activities of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

