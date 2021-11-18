Rotary club announces support for organisations

At their last meeting members considered all six new requests for support and agreed they should have the club’s backing.

Four of the organisations making requests have been supported by the club in the past.

They are Crucial Crew, Operation Sabre, Community Good Neighbours of Pontesbury and Rea Valley and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

In addition, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is supporting Rotary’s Kids Out Toybox Christmas Appeal whereby each child identified receives a toy box valued at £25.

The club’s donation will provide a toy box for a total of eight children.

The sixth donation is to a Share Shrewsbury charity event.