Man ordered to pay up after damaging police cell

Stuart White, 39, was arrested last Friday, November 12, for attending an address in Hollinswood, Telford, which he was banned from visiting.

Then on Sunday, while still in custody, he damaged the ceiling of his cell at Malinsgate police station in Telford.

White, of Forge Way, Dorrington, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to harassment and criminal damage at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.