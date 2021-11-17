Man ordered to pay up after damaging police cell

By Nick Humphreys

A man who damaged a police cell after being arrested for breaching a restraining order has been ordered to pay a fine and compensation.

LAST PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 27/9/20 GV Malinsgate Police Station, Telford..
Stuart White, 39, was arrested last Friday, November 12, for attending an address in Hollinswood, Telford, which he was banned from visiting.

Then on Sunday, while still in custody, he damaged the ceiling of his cell at Malinsgate police station in Telford.

White, of Forge Way, Dorrington, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to harassment and criminal damage at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation for the damage and given an £80 fine for breaching the restraining order.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

