Concert moves while hotel's ballroom has safety check

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A concert has been moved to a different venue so a hotel can have its ballroom safety assessed,

The Carducci String Quartet 'Vienna to Moscow' concert was due to take place at the Lion Hotel in Shrewsbury this Friday.

But the ceiling in the Grade I-listed hotel's ballroom is having its annual safety check. The concert has been moved to St Alkmund's Church nearby.

It means more tickets have become available, given that the church has a larger space for performances.

A Shropshire Music Trust spokesman said: "The move to this slightly larger venue means that we now have a few more tickets available for what was a sold-out concert! Don't delay! The first concert was amazing and we fully expect the next one to be the same."

Tickets cost £19 full price and £9.50 for under 25s. To book visit ticketsource.co.uk/smt

By Nick Humphreys

