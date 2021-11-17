Anna creates festive cards for hospice

Anna Streetly with her cards

Anna Streetly, 21, who works in Severn Hospice's charity boutique in Wyle Cope, Shrewsbury, combined her love of painting with her day job, and came up with this Christmassy design.

The cards are now on sale at Severn Hospice’s 29 shops and at its two hospices in Shrewsbury and Telford and online.

Anna said: “I love painting and being able to combine that with my work at Severn Hospice was a dream come true.

“I painted this during lockdown, and it took around five hours to finish. There was a lot of planning, but I really enjoyed it. I do all sorts of arty-crafty stuff – I am making bags to sell in the shop for Christmas and to see my card on sale in the shop where I work means the world to me and when someone comes to the till point to buy a pack, it does make my heart flutter.

“I am really proud to be able to support Severn Hospice in a way that means so much to me.

“I love working here at Wyle Cop – it is a really special shop. Everyone, from the customers to the staff and volunteers, are wonderful and in the run up to Christmas it feels even more festive and to play a little part in that is brilliant.”