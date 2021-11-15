Rotary club gets Santa sleigh ready for festive season

The Santa sleigh is undergoing maintenance

Members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club are putting in voluntary shifts to ensure that the sleigh will be looking its very best when it takes to the road for the first time this year.

The meticulous maintenance programme is being planned to be completed in time for the sleigh’s first outing into Shrewsbury later this month.

Santa will be on board for the sleigh’s appearance in the town centre for the switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights on Wednesday, November 24.

Santa and the sleigh will be in town outside the old entrance to Pride Hill Shopping Centre from 5pm till 8pm.

This event will then be followed by an extensive schedule of Santa sleigh street and supermarket visits right up until Christmas Eve.

Rotarian John Yeomans, president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, said: “The sleigh is currently undergoing a considerable amount of work and new equipment is being fitted.

"We are looking forward to being out and about during the festive season, meeting the people of Shrewsbury who are always so generous in giving to our annual Christmas charity collection."