Man and woman seriously injured in crash near Shrewsbury

Emergency services received a 999 call at 1.23pm on Sunday afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the B4386 between Shrewsbury and Cruckton.

Two people, a man and a woman, had serious injuries and were stabilised at the scene by ambulance crew.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a two vehicle road traffic collision. Police and bystanders, including an off-duty nurse, had been providing first aid to two patients involved in the collision prior to the service arriving.

“One man was in a critical condition and crews commenced advanced life support on scene. They stabilised his condition before he was conveyed on blue lights to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further trauma care; the doctor travelled in the ambulance to help continue treatment on route.