Man and woman seriously injured in crash near Shrewsbury

Emergency services received a 999 call at 1.23pm on Sunday afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the B4386 between Shrewsbury and Cruckton.
Two people, a man and a woman, had serious injuries and were stabilised at the scene by ambulance crew.
Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board were sent to the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a two vehicle road traffic collision. Police and bystanders, including an off-duty nurse, had been providing first aid to two patients involved in the collision prior to the service arriving.
“One man was in a critical condition and crews commenced advanced life support on scene. They stabilised his condition before he was conveyed on blue lights to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further trauma care; the doctor travelled in the ambulance to help continue treatment on route.
“The second patient, a woman, had sustained serious injuries in the collision and received advanced trauma care from the team of ambulance staff before being conveyed on blue lights to the same hospital for further emergency care.”