Person hit by a train between Shrewsbury and Hereford

Officials have confirmed that a person was hit by a train on the Shrewsbury to Hereford line

Transport for Wales initially reported the incident around 10.57am, saying that: "Due to a problem currently under investigation between Shrewsbury and Hereford, some lines are blocked."

National Rail Enquiries has now confirmed the tragic nature of the incident, saying the line had been closed as a result.

An update from the organisation said that the line would be closed until 1pm.

A report on the National Rail Enquiries website said: "A person has been hit by a train between Shrewsbury and Hereford and as a result, all lines are closed. Trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised."

A Twitter update from Transport for Wales said that road transport would be provided with a shuttle service between Hereford and Shrewsbury, provided by Regional and Lakeside Coaches, while the line is closed.

Transport for Wales also said passengers would be able to use their tickets on CrossCountry trains between Cardiff and Birmingham New Street where space is available.