Poetic inroads by Shrewsbury book

Inroads To Shrewsbury

"Inroads To Shrewsbury" is a selection of poems by Nigel Sustins which explores some of the famous sights of Shrewsbury, but also delves into hidden corners, where strange things happen – inanimate objects like statues come alive momentarily, and historical characters speak their thoughts.

"This is an unfamiliar Shrewsbury, just under the surface, where people who might otherwise be forgotten reveal their relevance for today," said Nigel.

"There is always a bedrock of historical truth beneath the imaginative interpretation, unearthed either in the Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery or Shropshire Archives, both of which will benefit from the sale of this book."

The book includes photographs taken by his wife, Jean Couper, and he says they were exploring Shrewsbury for years before they went to live there, and the poems and photographs reflect their fascination with the topography, buildings and history of the town.

One of the poems, "Bandit," takes its inspiration from the controversy over whether the statue of Clive of India should be removed.

Others are wide ranging.

"Darwin appears both as a child and nostalgic adult. Sabrina Sidney’s tale is truly one of ‘from rags to riches’. John Marshall of Ditherington Flaxmill is a mixed blessing to the neighbourhood. Margaret Rope reflects on her artistic career from a convent. Shrewsbury’s local candidate for sainthood, Elizabeth Prout, has her case strengthened – but would she have wanted it?"