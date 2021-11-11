Festive sparkle as Shrewsbury market prepares for late-night opening

SHREWSBURY PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 9/11/21 Getting ready to open late for Christmas at Shrewsbury Market Hall, (left) manager Kate Gittins, and (right) Jessica Hayward, from Tom's Table..

The market, in Claremont Street, will open until 8pm every Wednesday from November 24 to December 22 for late night Christmas shopping with cafes and bars open up until 7.30pm.

Complimentary mulled wine and mince pies will also be served, from 5pm to 6pm, to shoppers who make a purchase from one of the market’s retail stalls on the night.

The Winter Warmer events kick off on Wednesday, November 24 – the night of the Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on and the launch of late night festive shopping in the town centre.

On Wednesday, December 15, late shoppers will be joined by carol singers. It is the night of ‘Carols In The Square’ and the national festive singa-long ‘Carols On The Doorstep’. The market hall plans to broadcast the event live as part of its Winter Warmer late opening and also host a live choir.

"This will be the first time, in many years, that the market hall will open for late night Christmas shopping every Wednesday from the Christmas lights switch until Christmas,” said the market's facilities manager Kate Gittins.

“Shrewsbury is famous for its wonderful independent shopping and that includes the many unique, small, independent shops, stalls and boutiques in the market hall.

“We hope people will join us to find beautiful gifts and decorations that are different to your usual high street shopping. A selection of our cafes and bars will be open too for some early evening food and drink.

“There will also be complimentary mulled wine and handmade mince pies for shoppers who buy something from our retail stalls each Wednesday night.

Shoppers will be given a voucher to redeem a mince pie and glass of mulled wine – while stocks last.