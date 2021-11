SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 09/09/2017..Pics at Ludlow food fest (after parking etc had 30 mins to do a spread hence it is what it is). Marcus Bean from Brompton Cook School in Shropshire..

The event will be held in the community centre on November 21 from 11am until 4pm.

Marcus Bean will be giving cookery demonstrations while the Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir will be giving a performance in the afternoon in aid of the Severn Hospice.

One of the organisers, Sharlene Hess, said there would be activies all day including crafts and Christingle make as will as Christmas stalls and an opportunity to meet Santa.