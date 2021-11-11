Search party launched as schoolboy goes missing from Shrewsbury

Dylan Morris was last seen in Sundorne

Dylan Morris, 14, has been missing since Monday.

A search party was scouring the Sundorne area on Wednesday evening but Dylan has still not been found.

West Mercia Police has now launched an appeal for information, with officers saying they are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 999.

The teenager was last seen at Sundorne Sports Village at around 8.50pm on Monday and is thought to be in the Shrewsbury/Wellington area, West Mercia Police said.

Dylan's mother Cheryl Walker-Morris appealed for help on Facebook, saying her son had no money or spare clothes with him and had been suffering with his mental health.

She had messaged him shortly after 9pm on Monday but the messages have not been received.

Cheryl said: "Anyone know of spots that would be a good hideout that a teenage lad might think is a good place to go in Sundorne area let us know so we can check any help is welcome.

"There has been no sightings of him or communication from him. His phones not been switched on since Monday."

Dylan is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, has medium-length dark hair with blonde tips and was last seen wearing school trousers, a black Lakers hoodie and school shirt.