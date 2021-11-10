Residents back faster and more frequent rail services from Shropshire

The plans for improvements to rail services have been backed by county residents in a survey

Fresh survey details show nearly two thirds of people in the county see the Midlands Connect project as having potential for 'levelling up the county'.

The plans put forward by the group involve speeding up journeys and electrification of the railway line, allowing diesel-powered trains to be removed and replaced by electric ones, reducing carbon emissions.

Proposed improvements would see line speeds along the route increased to 90 miles per hour, reducing journey times from Shrewsbury to Birmingham from 56 to 45 minutes.

The survey, carried out by YouGov on behalf of Midlands Connect, questioned more than 700 Shropshire residents.

It measured attitudes towards plans to make trains faster, electrify the line and add new services.

The results show 86 per cent of those questioned said they were behind the scheme as a whole, two in three (66 per cent) backed line speed improvements and 62 per cent thought the proposed changes were an example of ‘levelling up’.

Midlands Connect has suggested upgrading the route could be worth £500 million to the economy and unlock an extra 2.4 million extra seats for passengers along the corridor each year.

Once Phase One of HS2 from Birmingham to London is up and running (current estimates suggest this will be from 2029 to 2031) service levels on the route could also increase from three to four trains an hour.

By using the space the new high-speed line will free up on the conventional network, the plan is to introduce a new, frequent and direct rail link from Shrewsbury, Telford and Wellington to London every hour.

Currently none of Shrewsbury, Telford or Wellington have regular rail links to the capital.

It is thought that line speed improvements could be brought in first to bring benefits to local travellers sooner, with the extra service added later once HS2 is up and running, alongside electrification of the line.

Midlands Connect is currently completing a strategic outline business case for the route, due for completion by the end of the year.

Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect, said: “The people of Shropshire need fast, regular and green rail connections. These plans will make local connections quicker, while electrification of the line will make travelling by train an even more sustainable choice, allowing us to replace diesel trains with electric ones.

"We believe that good transport links have the power to level up communities by opening up access to job opportunities, further education, and cultural experiences.

“We know that securing rail improvements can be a complicated process, which is why we’re keen to maintain momentum for this scheme and develop the plans so they can be delivered as soon as possible.”

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said: "These plans will give local people the rail services they deserve – faster journeys, better commuter links and finally, a regular connection to London.

"It’s fantastic that these improvements have the massive backing of local people, and I will continue my work to secure this investment. Given the Government’s commitment to tackling climate change, improvements like these are more important than ever.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Giving travellers the tools they need to make more journeys by rail – more frequent connections, faster trips and a greater choice of destinations, is essential if we’re to promote sustainable transport.