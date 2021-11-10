Staff at the Darwin Centre have been celebrating their award

The facilities at the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury received the accolade at the annual Loo of the Year Awards ceremony.

The centre – owned by Shropshire Council – has been given the platinum status award for male, female, accessible and baby change facilities, as well as an additional overall diamond grade award for the centre – the highest possible award available.

The Loo of the Year Awards invite submissions from across the country throughout the year, with nominated facilities being awarded bronze, silver, gold, platinum and diamond grade certificates according to the standards upheld in their facilities.

The Darwin Centre’s toilets received the highest grade of diamond due to the standards achieved by the centre’s cleaning team, Incentive FM.

Brand new toilets and a changing places facility were opened at the centre in October 2020.

The changing places facility allows accessible toilet and changing facilities for adults and carers and were the most modern and up-to-date facilities of their kind in Shrewsbury at launch.

The Loo of the Year Awards are owned and run independently and since their introduction in 1987, the annual awards competition has strived to focus the spotlight on recognising and rewarding the very best washrooms throughout the UK and Ireland.

It is considered the ‘washroom standard’ and a Loo of the Year Award is an established benchmark of quality.

The physical awards will be presented to the centre’s management team on January 14 next year at the annual award ceremony.

Kevin Lockwood, Darwin Centre manager, said: “Our shoppers expect and deserve clean, well-managed toilet facilities at all times – this is imperative to the successful running of our Centre. I am therefore over the moon that we’ve achieved such an incredibly high standard a year after opening our new facilities.