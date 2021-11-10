Remembrance Day services will be held on Thursday and Sunday

Town centres, museums, colleges and churches alike will fall silent to remember all those who served during both world wars and other conflicts and show their respects with the laying of wreaths.

It will be the first time the events, which will mark Remembrance Day on Thursday, November 11, and Remembrance Sunday on Sunday, November 14, will be able to take place on a large scale since 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions around it meant the traditional Remembrance parades and services were not possible in 2020, but events have now been planned, albeit with Covid safety protocols as necessary.

Here is a list of events taking place across the region this week:

Market Drayton

On Sunday, November 14, there will be a church service at St Mary’s will start at 10.45 am and end at 11.35 am. There will be a parade march from the church at 11.45am and a salute by NatWest at 11.55am. The War Memorial Service starts at 12.00 noon with a fly over at 12.03pm. Refreshments will be provided at the Royal British Legion afterwards. There will be a small service at the war memorial on Thursday, November 11, at 11am.

Newport

Organised by Newport Town Council, people can meet at cemetery chapel on November 11 at 10.45am. Royal British Legion is 11am at St Nicholas Church. Procession starts at 10.20am from Audley Avenue by Cricket Club.

Shrewsbury

On Sunday, November 14, the Mayor will lead a civic procession with units of HM Forces and Service organisations from Shrewsbury Castle. The procession will leave the Castle at approx. 10.20 am following the route of Castle Gates, Castle Street, Pride Hill, Mardol Head and St John’s Hill to The Quarry.

A Memorial Service will take place in the Quarry at the War Memorial at 10.45 am, Buglers will sound Last Post, which will be followed by two minutes’ silence and Reveille, after which wreaths will be laid.

On conclusion of wreath-laying the Mayoral party will move to the saluting Dias on St Chad’s Terrace, following which there will be a march-past and salute. Military Units and Organisations will march from the Quarry main gates towards Murivance accompanied by music played by Shrewsbury Brass Band.

Bridgnorth

On Thursday, November 11, a small group will gather outside Bridgnorth Town Hall for a two minutes silence at 10.45am.

On Sunday, November 14, a parade will gather in St Leonard’s Close at 10.15am and will proceed through High Street to Castle Grounds War Memorial for the service.

Much Wenlock

On Sunday, November 14, there will be a service outside in the churchyard of Holy Trinity at 10.30am. Social distancing measures in place.

On Thursday, November 11, a small event will be held at the Corn Exchange at 11am in Much Wenlock to observe the silence.

Broseley

Thursday, November 11, will see a gathering for the two-minute silence beginning at 10.45 in Broseley Memorial Garden.

On Sunday, November 14, councillors will meet at the library at 10.30am to parade up to the memorial Gardens for 11am silence followed by a service of remembrance and wreath laying.

Dawley

Friday, November 12, will see a service held at Dawley House, led by the Telford Christian Fellowship. This is from 10.30am-11.30am and all are welcome.

On Sunday, November 14, there will be a service led by the Royal British Legion at Dawley Christian Centre. A Parade will take place from Burton Street Car Park at 10:30am heading down Dawley High Street to the Dawley Christian Centre. A service from the RBL will take place at the Centre until 11:15am. The Parade will continue down Church St heading to Dawley Park to the Memorial for laying of wreaths.

Hadley and Leegomery

On Sunday, November 14, the council is hosting its annual parade which will assemble at 10.30am and follow a route through the town onto Mans Road where the war memorial is. At 11am the parade will arrive in time for a two minutes silence, followed by a short service. There will be no church service this year due to Covid safety restrictions.

High Ercall

There will be a wreath laying service on Thursday, November 11, at 11am at the war memorial.

Hollinswood and Randlay

On Sunday, November 14, the council invites guests to meet them for a service in Telford Town Park at the Memorial at 10.30am. To join the parade, meet guests, dignitaries and service personnel in Southwater Square at 10.20am.

Ironbridge

St Luke’s Church is hosting a service on Sunday, November 14, starting at 10.50am. Following the service, the congregation will process to the war memorial in the town square for the laying of wreaths and a short commemoration.

Kynnersley

Service at 6pm on Sunday, November 14, at St Mary's Church.

Lawley

Lawley and Overdale Parish Council’s Community Act of Remembrance will be held from 10:45am on Sunday, November 14, at the Lawley War Memorial. This years' service will be non-religious, and they welcome people of all and no faiths to join us in honouring the memories of our fallen servicemen and women from the 20th century and beyond.

Madeley

The Anstice is hosting a raffle and live 40s style entertainment from Natalie Sings on November 14. Doors open at 11.30am. Refreshments and bar from 12noon. No need to book.

On Sunday, November 14, Madeley Town Council will lead a parade. At 10.15am attendees will gather and form a parade under the bridge at the bottom of Madeley High Street (there will be a road closure), then at 10.30am the parade will march up Madeley High Street, left onto Park Avenue (front of Anstice), right into Russell Square and through to Russell Green. At 10:45am they will arrive at Cenotaph for service.

Oakengates

T&WC service at The Place Oakengates at 7.30pm. Ticket only. It is Telford and Wrekin Council's annual event in association with Royal British Legion and Telford Christians Together. There will be a parade of standards and one hundred names will be read from the Roll of Honour.

A service will be held at the poppy cross in Hartshill Park, just inside the park gates, on Sunday, November 14, by the Royal British Legion at 10.30am so the service can start at 11am.

Rowton

Service at 9.30am on Sunday, November 14, at Rowton All Hallows Church.

St. George's & Priorslee

There will be a community Act of Remembrance by the Memorial Gates in St Georges on Sunday, November 14. People are asked to gather by 10.45am ready for the Act of Remembrance to start at 10.50am.

Waters Upton

Service at 3pm on Sunday, November 14, at St Michael’s Church.

Wellington

On Sunday, November 14, the people of Wellington will gather at the Lychgate.

The Parade will leave The Nailor’s Row car park in the centre of Wellington on Sunday, November 14, at 10.25am. It will turn right into New Street, march through Market Square and into Church Street, past The Lychgate (in front of All Saints Church) in time for the short (outside) service which will be held on the grassed area in front of All Saints Church. Following the service, at approximately 11.15am, the parade will march—by the same route in reverse—back to Nailor’s Row car park for dismissal at approximately 11.40am. The mayor will take the salute in the square as this is done.

To mark Armistice Day there will also be a small service in Wellington Market Square at 11am on Thursday, November 11.

Shifnal

On Sunday, November 14, the Royal British Legion parade will commence from the War Memorial Club in Shifnal at 10.30am and proceed to St Andrews Church.

Albrighton

On Sunday, November 14, there will be a parade from the Red House with RAF Cosford to the war memorial on Newport Road. The march starts at 10.30am ready for two minute’s silence at 11am and a short service. There will be a church service at St. Mary's Church and then a reception at the Red House for people who took part in the parade.

There will also be a short service at the war memorial on Thursday, November 11, where the council will lay wreaths.

Ludlow

The public is assembling at Ludlow Market at 10.30am. Parade from Castle, stepping off at 10.45am. 10.58am service at Peace Memorial. 11.30 parade steps off to parade service at St Laurence’s Church lasting about 50 minutes. Between approx. 10.30am-11.45 am High Street, King Street and Castle Square will be closed to vehicles, there will be no access to Castle Street car park. Short service on Thursday, November 11, between 10.45am and 11.30 (approx) at Peace Memorial. No access to Castle Street car park at this time.

Church Stretton

At 9.10am, standards and parade will gather at the Health and Wellbeing Centre in Easthope Road. 9.20am. Parade process to St Laurence’s Church via Sandford Avenue, High Street and Church Way. 9.45am, church service. After that, standards to Memorial Cross for service at 10.58 am. 11am last post and two minutes’ silence. 11.02 laying of wreaths.

Bishop’s Castle

At 10.45am people will gather at the war memorial at St John the Baptist Church for wreath laying followed by a service in the church.

Craven Arms

Gathering at Lynch Gate, near St John The Baptist Church, Stokesay Castle at 9.45am for a short walk to the church and a service. After the service there will be a gathering at the War Memorial, where the Last Post will be played before wreath laying ceremony.

Whitchurch

There will be a short act of worship outside St Alkmund’s church at 10.55am to 11.15am on Thursday, November 11.

Wem

On Sunday, November 14, there will be a parade starting from Aston Street to St Paul’s Church, which will arrive at around 10.45am. The service of remembrance will take place outside this year in order to accommodate everyone and reduce risk of Covid transmission. 20 wreaths will be laid.

There will be a small ceremony in the town on Thursday, November 11.

Montgomery

At 10.20am the parade assembles on Broad Street, then at 10.35am they march to the War Memorial Garden. At 10.50am there is an Act of Remembrance, service, laying of wreaths and reading of names of the fallen.

Later in the day at 4pm there is a blessing and last post at Montgomeryshire County War Memorial, Town Hill. There will be transport at 3.45pm for those unable to walk up to Town Hill. People are asked to wear suitable clothing and footwear, and to carry a torch. The track is currently very muddy.

Welshpool

On Thursday, November 11, there will be a two minutes silence outside the town hall at 11am.

On Sunday, November 14, there will be a service at the church with a parade beforehand. The parade will go from Park Lane through the town to St Mary’s church for 10.45am where there will be a service.

Oswestry

On Thursday, November 11, there will be a short service outside Cae Glas park led by the Royal British Legion and clergy from St Oswald's Church.

On Remembrance Sunday, November 14, the parade will be led to the memorial gates of Cae Glas Park by the PorthYWaen Silver Band where a service of remembrance will be held. The parade will then proceed back up to the Guildhall for a short dismissal ceremony.

Ellesmere

On Thursday, November 11, the Vicar of Ellesmere will conduct a short service at the war memorial. It will take place at in the churchyard 10.15am before the national two minutes’ silence for Remembrance Day in the town centre at 11am.

On Sunday, November 14, there will be a parade. Those involved will assemble at Cross Street car park at 10.30am, before setting off at 10.40am. They will make their way to St Mary's Church for a service, before the full parade from the church to the town hall.

Cosford