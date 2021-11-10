MP tells Westminster of town's disappointment in missing out on funding

An impression of the Riverside plan

Daniel Kawczynski, who said tourism was one of Shrewsbury's major income generators, said a prestigious hotel was one of those interested in moving to the town as part of the "Big Town Plan".

Speaking in Westminster the MP said there had been huge disappointment that Shrewsbury did not get the £20 million that is had asked for in the first round of the Levelling Up grants money that would have been used to redevelop the Riverside site.

He said: "We have an extraordinary opportunity in the heart of Shrewsbury to transform the town. We are very proud of our county town, which has more listed buildings than any town in England."

"The funding that my constituency received for health, education, roads, is a fraction of that for inner city conurbations. We need clarity on when the next round of Levelling Up funding will take place and what criteria is being used to give money to projects."

Mr Kawczynski explained to the minister that Shropshire Council owned three shopping centres in the town centre, prime real estate, he said.

"There has been controversy about this purchase with the rapidly changing circumstances of the British high streets and shopping on-line.

"We have to adapt and create a lucrative and exciting opportunity for people to visit Shrewsbury. I understand there are many private sector companies wanting to invest in the site including a prestigious hotel, with a prediction of millions of pounds of investment.

"The plan is also to reduce the retail floor space to attract more of the smaller outlets that Shrewsbury is so famous for and to look at the opportunity for housing."

The MP called for talks between Homes England and the Levelling Up team and invited minister, Kemi Badenoch (corr) to Shrewsbury to see the county town for himself.

Mr Badenoch said he would be delighted to visit if time could be found in his diary.

He said Shrewsbury had received a number of Government grants in recent years including £6 million for transport links, £5 million for the remodelling of Pride Hill and money for the Flax Mill.

"This is not the end of the process and I would strongly urge the council to bid again in the second round which is expected in the Spring."