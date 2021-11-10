Lorraine takes top award for her outstanding contribution in protecting the local community

Lorraine Currie wins her award

She was recognised for the instrumental role she has played in protecting the county’s communities since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council said that she had been a fundamental member of the adult social care team during the pandemic and had provided and shaped far-reaching support to local people and empowered colleagues on the ground to enhance support during the most challenging times.

The judges said Lorraine was a remarkable person, whose tenacity had and would have a lasting impact.

After collecting her award at the ceremony at Grosvenor House, London, Lorraine said: “I was delighted to be nominated for this award, then I was amazed to be shortlisted, so you can imagine I was absolutely stunned to win. I’ve never known a moment like it, to hear your name called when there were so many worthy entries. I’m proud to have won this award for myself and for Shropshire Council. It’s great to work for a council that recognises the importance of working together with people who we provide services for.”

Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s chief executive, said: “We are all immensely proud of Lorraine. I cannot overstate the significance of this prestigious award. It is a testament to her dedication, hard work and natural ability to bring teams and individuals together to deliver inspirational work on a local and national level.”

Tanya Miles, executive director of people, added: “I am delighted to see Lorraine’s commitment and passion recognised at a national level. It is a testament to the way she helps shape and deliver vital services that transforms the lives of people across Shropshire. Her invaluable insight and ability to put personal experiences at the fore of strategic planning is to be truly admired.