Caring Michelle is the cat’s whiskers

Michelle Street

Shropshire veterinary nurse Michelle Street is sharing her knowledge and experience of cat behaviour to help stop cute kitties turning into fierce felines when they visit the vets.

Cats make great pets because they are affectionate and playful but going to the vets for routine or emergency treatment can make them feel stressed, which may lead to aggressive behaviour.

Michelle, who works at Quarry Veterinary Group in Shrewsbury, has spent a year studying cat health, welfare and behaviour and has been awarded her Certificate in Feline Nursing with distinction from the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM), the veterinary division of the charity International Cat Care.

She is passionate about cats and enjoys advising clients at Quarry Vets about their pet’s health needs and how to reduce their stress, both at home and when visiting the vets.

The practice in Brassey Road has separate waiting areas for feline and canine patients and ensures treatment rooms are quiet to help prevent cats becoming anxious. For in-patients who need to stay overnight, the practice’s cattery offers a comfortable and cat-friendly environment.

Michelle said: “When a pet visits Quarry Vets, as well as providing them with the highest levels of care, we want them to be as happy and relaxed as possible. Studying for the certificate has enabled me to learn a lot about cats’ behavioural traits and how they should be handled to reduce their stress levels.

“Cats are very different to dogs because they are not used to being taken to new environments and going to the vets can be very daunting for them. Because of this we are always very patient with cats and allow them the time they need to work out that everything is OK, then it becomes a much nicer experience for the cat, the owner and the veterinary team.

“There are lots of things we can do to help cats feel happier, such as only removing the top of the carrier and letting them sit in the bottom while they’re examined or treated, which helps them feel less vulnerable. I always advise owners get their cat used to the carrier at home, too, so they don’t just associate it with a vet visit.”

Michelle has always loved animals but became a fan of cats when she joined Quarry Vets in 2017 and spent more time with the purring pets.

She runs general healthcare and weight management clinics to help cat owners keep their pets happy and feeling their best, and helps care for cats from the charity Shropshire Cat Rescue.