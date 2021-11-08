Special Remembrance Day display at Shrewsbury charity shop

By Charlotte BentleyShrewsburyPublished:

Charity shop volunteers created a stunning Remembrance display using donations from the shop.

Putting on a display for Remembrance Day, (left) volunteer Jenny Davies, and (right) manager Beckie Lenton, at The Rural Charity, Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury
Volunteers at The Rural Charity Shop on Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury have created a special display in time for Remembrance next week.

Volunteer of three years, Jenny Davies, and shop manager, Beckie Lenton, have been working hard over the past few days to decorate the shop's window with poppies, flags, badges and even an old army uniform.

Donations such as old army badges and model aircraft that were given to the shop were used in the display to create the look.

Jenny said they are always so thankful for community support and donations, that they wanted to do something to give back.

"I saw the shop window on Tuesday morning and it was just lovely," Jenny said. "Beckie had done such a good job.

"It's full of poppies and flags, and badges people have donated. There is even an old army uniform someone gave me.

"All the items you can see in pictures have all been donated. Remembrance Day is so important – we think about people who lost their lives during the war, and it's nice for us to mark the occasion.

"We want to help in any way we can. It's such an important day."

Jenny said they always appreciate the help they get from the community, and manager Beckie had worked so hard on the display, that she was thankful.

"I want to say thank you to people who donate and it's a way of us saying we appreciate that," Jenny added.

"We have other great volunteers who work here. We raise money for lots of different charities.

"We're always looking for more donations if people have them, so please get in touch."

