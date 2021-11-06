Rising star in Shrewsbury recital

By Toby NealShrewsburyPublished:

The second and last of a Shrewsbury international piano recital series takes place at St Alkmund's Church in the town on November 21.

Elisabeth Brauss
Elisabeth Brauss

Taking the stage at 2.30pm will be rising German star Elisabeth Brauss who is fresh from her BBC Proms debut this summer. She has also been performing with the Halle Orchestra this season, as well as giving a recital at the Wigmore Hall in London.

Elisabeth Brauss

In her Shrewsbury appearance she will play a varied programme of music by Mozart, Schumann, Brahms, Ravel and Prokofiev.

Tickets cost £16, and are available online from ticketsource https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/shrewsbury/st-alkmunds-church/elisabeth-brauss/e-brkgxx. Children aged 16 and under are free. Tickets are also available on the door.

Organiser of the series, Peter Barritt, said that the size and enthusiasm of Shrewsbury audiences had enabled him to attract global stars to the town.

The series is not-for-profit and any excess is donated to maintain St Alkmund's Church.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News