Rising star in Shrewsbury recital

Elisabeth Brauss

Taking the stage at 2.30pm will be rising German star Elisabeth Brauss who is fresh from her BBC Proms debut this summer. She has also been performing with the Halle Orchestra this season, as well as giving a recital at the Wigmore Hall in London.

In her Shrewsbury appearance she will play a varied programme of music by Mozart, Schumann, Brahms, Ravel and Prokofiev.

Tickets cost £16, and are available online from ticketsource https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/shrewsbury/st-alkmunds-church/elisabeth-brauss/e-brkgxx. Children aged 16 and under are free. Tickets are also available on the door.

Organiser of the series, Peter Barritt, said that the size and enthusiasm of Shrewsbury audiences had enabled him to attract global stars to the town.