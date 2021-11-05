Shropshire credit union to support Talk Money Week

Steve Barras

Talk Money Week, running from November 8-12, is an annual awareness campaign co-ordinated by the Money and Pensions Service to encourage everyone to ‘open up’ about their money and pensions.

Just Credit Union business development officer Steve Barras said: “People in the UK generally don’t talk enough about their money.

“Despite the Covid-19 crisis affecting our finances, nine in 10 UK adults – that’s 47 million people – don’t find it any easier to talk about money or don’t even discuss money at all.

“Talk Money Week aims to reduce the stigma around money by encouraging conversations among families, friends, neighbours, customers, colleagues and communities.

“Talking openly about money can have a huge impact on tackling money worries and is important for overall health and relationships.”

Just Credit Union will be encouraging people across the county to come together for Talk Money Week to start money conversations in any walk of life.

Steve added: “Improving the financial well-being of people in our region - and communities - is core to what we do. Talk Money week is designed to increase people’s sense of financial wellbeing by encouraging them to open up about personal finance from pocket money to pensions.

“Most people say they feel uncomfortable talking money, but many people have money worries and the challenges of the pandemic have brought these to the fore.

“In the same way people take action to improve their physical health, they can also take some simple steps to feel more in control of their financial wellbeing.

“Research shows that people who talk about money, make better and less risky financial decisions, have stronger personal relationships, feel less stressed or anxious and more in control.”

He added that Just Credit Union will be sharing lots of hints and tips throughout the week on how to start talking about money and improving people’s financial wellbeing.