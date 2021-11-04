Plans could see new tram system for Shrewsbury

Residents and businesses are being asked what they think of the idea as part of a public engagement exercise.

It is one of a number of ideas put forward for improving transport and travel in north east Shrewsbury – if funding becomes available.

With the challenges of climate change and reducing carbon emissions, one of the proposals is for Shropshire Council to create a tram system in Shrewsbury.

The council says new electric technologies are significantly reducing the cost of installing trams.

Current costs are approximately £7 million per km versus £35-60 million per km for existing conventional tram systems.

They can be manned or unmanned, run every few minutes, and will have a lower running costs than conventional trams, meaning ticket prices are lower.

Being electric, the council says their impact on the environment would also be much lower than electric or diesel buses.

The tram proposals could allow Shropshire Council to work with other organisations to reopen unused and closed railway lines, and create a network that links key sites to each other.

There are also a number of other proposals in the north east Shrewsbury future connectivity plan.

Proposed projects include enhancements to key roundabouts, including battlefield roundabout, enterprise roundabout and heathgates roundabout, to improve safety and capacity.

Significant walking and cycling improvements are also proposed on Sundorne Road and Featherbed Lane to enhance safe and sustainable access to the Featherbed Lane schools and Shrewsbury Sports Village.

A statement on Shropshire Council's website says: "The proposals have been prepared following extensive data analysis, site assessments and engagement with council officers, local councillors and town councils.

"Proposals that will improve local transport, enhance quality of place, support local health and wellbeing, and strengthen the local and wider regional economy, are being considered.

"The proposals are being launched as part of a public engagement exercise, the outcomes of which will be critical for helping to develop a ‘future connectivity plan’.

"Whilst there's currently no budget available to take the identified schemes forward, the final future connectivity plan will assist us in trying to secure external scheme funding from The Marches LEP, government and the private sector to help make Shropshire a better place to live, work and visit.

"To secure funding, any proposals first need to have public backing. We're therefore asking you for your thoughts before any further scheme development work is carried out, and before possible sources of scheme funding are explored."