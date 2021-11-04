Family and friends of Shrewsbury man hold a charity five-a-side football tournament in his honour

Friends and family come together to celebrate the life of Gary Watkin

Gary Watkin, from Shrewsbury, who suffered from epilepsy, died on April 6 last year after a seizure in the night.

The 27-year-old worked at Sainsbury's in Meole Brace for more than 10 years and was a passionate supporter of Manchester United.

Now, friends and family have come together to celebrate his life and raise money for Epilepsy Action – a charity committed to improving the lives of everyone affected by epilepsy.

The charity five-a-side football tournament took place on Saturday, October 30 at Shrewsbury Town Community Football Hub at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The tournament saw more than 100 people attend, with 16 teams taking part and raised more than £2,000 for the charity, through team donations and raffle prizes.

Kim Davies, Gary’s mother, said: “We lost Gary during the early stage of the pandemic last year so it has meant the world for us all to finally be able to get together to celebrate his fantastic life.

"Football was his true passion in life so for all of his family and friends to be here to have a kick around and to do what he loved more than anything else has made it so special.

"We’re overjoyed by everybody’s generosity to raise more than £2,000 for Epilepsy Action, who have been incredible in providing support to us and all those who have lost loved ones from epilepsy."

It was the inaugural tournament of what will be an annual event held on Gary's birthday weekend – October 29 – celebrating a man who was "the life and soul of the party for so many different friendship groups."

Ross Feasey, Gary’s friend, said: “Gary was such a well-loved guy and that’s evident by how many of his family and friends have travelled from all over the country (and some from abroad) to be here.

"Thanks so much to Eamonn, Ciara, Kim and everybody for making this possible. Time to start planning next year’s tournament.”

The £2,000 raised will be used to provide safety pillows (anti-suffocation pillows) – which have small holes and help people breathe more easily – to those who need them most.

According to Epilepsy Action, epilepsy affects around one in every 100 people in the UK and 87 people are diagnosed every day.