Parade planned in Shrewsbury to mark Remembrance Sunday

It will mark a return to more normal Remembrance Sunday services after last year's plans had to be rearranged after Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown.

Shrewsbury Town Council has pointed out though that this year's plans to remember the sacrifice of service people in conflicts have been made with covid rules in place.

On November 14 the mayor will lead a civic procession with units of the forces, service and civic organisations from the Castle to The Quarry.

Led by E Company 8 Rifles, the parade will be marching to the sounds of Shrewsbury Brass Band and is set to include regimental and service organisations.

Among the civilian organisations will be magistrates, town and parish councils, freemen and alderman and, the police, fire and ambulance services.

The procession will move along Castle Gates, Castle Street, Pride Hill, Mardol Head and St John’s Hill to The Quarry from 10.20am.

Road closure signs have already been placed in the town centre.

The memorial service will then take place in the Quarry at the war memorial at 10.45 am. Buglers will sound Last Post, which will be followed by two minutes’ silence and Reveille, after which wreaths will be laid.

After the wreath laying there will be march past and salute with the procession moving from the Quarry main gates towards Murivance.

This event will be live streamed using this link https://microvideo-online.com/event/remembrance2021