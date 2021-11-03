County lines dealer's road ban extended after being caught in stinger operation

Brett Oliver, 35, was stopped in a dramatic stinger operation on the A5 Nesscliffe Bypass between Shrewsbury and Oswestry on April 22. He had 110 packets of crack cocaine and heroin in his possession, worth around £2,000.

After admitting a number of drug and driving offences at Shrewsbury Crown Court, he was jailed for 43 months in July.

Oliver, from Birmingham, was back in court in front of magistrates in Telford last week facing two charges, relating to the same incident, of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He had cocaine and BZE, a by-product of cocaine, in his system.