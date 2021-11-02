MP hits out after online abuse of Young Conservatives

Daniel Kawczynski MP said the abuse had 'crossed the line'.

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski posted a picture on his Twitter account on Saturday evening showing Young Conservatives ahead of a meal at Pizza Express in the town.

Although replies were not enabled on the tweet, the post was 'quote tweeted' 214 times.

'Quote tweeting' allows other social media users to add their own comment on posts.

The comments included a number of offensive, derogatory or abusive comments.

Now Mr Kawczynski has spoken out in condemnation of those who directed abuse at the young people in the picture, saying it 'crossed the line'.

He said: "Over the weekend, there were some replies to my Twitter post about the Young Conservative event in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

"Most unfortunately, some of these comments were offensive and abusive to the Young Conservatives.

"I always welcome and encourage valid criticism – indeed it is vital in a democracy.

"However, the nature of some replies crossed the line in terms of acceptability, even making references to far-right extremism.

"The message we should be sending to young people today is one of democracy, meaningful debate and being the leaders of tomorrow. It is disappointing on all levels that our young members received this unwarranted level of online abuse.

"I urge any young person today who wants to get more politically involved to join a party that best reflects their beliefs about the running of this country, or a pressure group to try and learn the skills which will help them in their futures.

"I am firmly supportive of any young constituent who wants to show an aptitude for democratic leadership at an early stage, no matter the party they choose.