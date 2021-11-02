Historic Shrewsbury pub to reopen after £340,000 makeover

The Crown Inn in Shrewsbury is set to reopen in December following a £344,000 refurbishment

The Crown Inn, in Shrewsbury's Abbey Foregate, will be opening back up in December once £344,000 worth of refurbishment work is complete.

Ten jobs are being created at the pub, which is up the road from Havana Republic and the Peach Tree and will be competing with the nearby Dun Cow and The Brick pubs.

The Crown is being being transformed to offer traditional pub food and real ale, having previously only served drinks.

The pub has been closed since January last year and is now being done up under a joint investment with Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars.

As well as the new kitchen, there will also be a new taproom bar where Sky and BT sports will be shown and darts played.

Work at the site opposite Shrewsbury Abbey started on November 1.

A visual of what The Crown Inn in Shrewsbury will look like when reopens in December following a £344,000 refurbishment

David Price, who has 20 years of local hospitality experience, has taken on the role of manager with Hollie Cornmell as assistant manager. Their plans for the pub which was previously known for its karaoke nights include a regular pub quiz and live entertainment.

David said: “Hollie and I can’t wait to open the doors and welcome customers into The Crown. It’s going to be different to before, but we want it to be very much at the heart of the community.

"We’re right next to the Abbey, so are the ideal location for special occasions like christenings and wakes.”

The Grade II listed building, which dates back to the 18th century, will be redecorated in dark grey and white with new lighting and signage, including a large courtyard garden with a covered seating area for 60 people.

Star Pubs & Bars business development manager John Dardis said: “David and Hollie make a great team and know Shrewsbury well.

"The Crown is in a really good location, near the town centre, The Abbey and the Abbey Foregate car park, and will stand out as the only premium local in the area.