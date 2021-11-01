Shropshire's Red Rebels join scarlet-clad political performers for COP26

Red Rebels at Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Red Rebels held a solemn ceremony at the town's rail station yesterday (Sunday) before boarding a service to Manchester, and from there on to Scotland's second city for a town centre performance.

They were joined by other Red Rebels from Shropshire and further afield as part of their three day railway Red Rebel COP26 relay.

The Red Rebel brigade is a theatrical, political performance group that raises awareness of ecological and political crises through peaceful, silent processions. They say they are sounding the warning the warning about the dangers of climate change through art and movement. Group members wear red, representing the danger of the climate crisis and its impact on humanity.

Spokespersons Catherine Heinemeyer and Christina O’Neill said: "There they will warn COP26 leaders that if they fail to take radical action on the climate crisis they will be left with "blood on their hands" and the "stench of decay" from rising temperature levels." They are a part of Extinction Rebellion.

The Red Rebel Brigade were due to join forces with Scotland’s Blue Rebels before taking part in a "silent and solemn" performance at 4pm today (Monday, November 1).

The activists are taking a poem to COP26 world leaders which paints a terrifying vision of climate breakdown.

A spokesperson said: "They are also warning that COP26 is not a drill, the world is now on code red alert and unless world leaders take radical and immediate action they will have blood on their hands and face the stench of decay from rising temperatures."

Their arrival is due to be followed by a silent procession around the station and its concourse, ending in the unfurling of the main banner – known as the baton – signifying the end of their journey and the hope that COP26 will drive political climate action.

The spokespersons added: “Red Rebels have travelled, silently and with purpose, along the veins of the country to the beating heart of COP26 in Glasgow.

“It is now code red for humanity, for climate, and for nature. There is not a single moment more to waste, and policymakers who don’t come to the table ready to make sacrifices really will have blood on their hands.”