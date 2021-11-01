Shrewsbury town centre steps to be closed for six months

The Seventy Steps of which there are actually 105.

Known as the ‘70 Steps’, the Shrewsbury town centre route takes people from the bus station up onto Pride Hill.

Shropshire Council has confirmed the closure will come into force from November 8. A notice from the council says the closure is taking place to protect the public.

A number of planning applications have also been submitted to the council for consideration in the coming weeks including works in connection with the change of use of a building to form a seven bed house of multiple occupation at Highbury House, Great Hales Street, Market Drayton.

Council officers will also be asked to decide on proposals to add space for caravans at a site in Shifnal.

A notice from Shropshire Council said the application from a gypsy/traveller family is for four static caravans and six touring caravans on land south of Tong Forge, Shifnal.

Another proposal requests permission to put up a new domestic greenhouse at Elsich Manor, Seifton, Ludlow.

Telford and Wrekin Council has also received a raft of new applications including one for a single storey extension at Gads Park, Ladygrove, Dawley Bank.

Officers will also be asked to consider the replacement of 13 windows belonging to 35 The Malthouse, at Waters Upton, as well as a proposal for a single storey front and side extension, with a new detached garage and store, at West Winds, Wellington Road, Newport.

Meanwhile Highways England has given notification of work to clear culverts which will require the closure of a lay-by on one of the county’s busiest roads.

The closure will be to the lay-by on the southern lane of the A5 to the north of the roundabout for the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

It will be in operation on weekdays only, for 24 hours per day, from 9am Monday to 5pm Friday from November 8 for three weeks.