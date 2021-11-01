Shrewsbury road to be closed overnight to rectify 'defects'

Thieves Lane in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Rectifying the alleged defects in Thieves Lane (also known as the B4380, near the Emstrey roundabout) - following changes made to the road as part of the Euro Garages 278 planning agreement - will mean a series of overnight closures from November 15 to December 3, says Shropshire Council.

Remedial works have been planned and a contractor - Akinbuild - has been appointed to re-construct and resurface the road and pavements within the area affected.

The road will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am and traffic will be diverted via a signed route. Access will however be maintained to properties at all times.

Shropshire Council says traffic management measures will be removed each morning by 6am with the road re-opened to all traffic.