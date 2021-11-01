Shrewsbury road to be closed overnight to rectify 'defects'

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Council enforcement inspectors have identified multiple defects in a Shrewsbury road as a result of alterations made as part of a planning agreement.

Thieves Lane in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google
Thieves Lane in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Rectifying the alleged defects in Thieves Lane (also known as the B4380, near the Emstrey roundabout) - following changes made to the road as part of the Euro Garages 278 planning agreement - will mean a series of overnight closures from November 15 to December 3, says Shropshire Council.

Remedial works have been planned and a contractor - Akinbuild - has been appointed to re-construct and resurface the road and pavements within the area affected.

The road will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am and traffic will be diverted via a signed route. Access will however be maintained to properties at all times.

Shropshire Council says traffic management measures will be removed each morning by 6am with the road re-opened to all traffic.

Affected residents and businesses will be notified and advance warning signs will be erected on site two weeks before the works start.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News