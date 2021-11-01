Road closure for urgent sewer repair

Shropshire Council said that urgent repairs are required

Longden Road in Shrewsbury will be closed from Wednesday for up to five days for Severn Trent to carry out the emergency work.

Currently staff from Severn Trent are using tankers to relieve the system on a daily basis to prevent the road from flooding.

The pipe is located on the Longen road near to where it meets the Kingsland Road junction.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council, which has approved the closure, said: "Due to the location of the sewer an urgent temporary road closure will be required to undertake a permanent repair.

"Whilst the road is closed traffic will be diverted via a signed diversion route and access will be maintained to properties and businesses at all times.