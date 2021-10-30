Restaurant in the running for top award

The Restaurant, in Frankwell, is a finalist in the Asian Curry Awards for the Midlands.

Winners will be announced at London’s Grosvenor House on November 21.

Customers vote for their favourites in the competition organised by the Asian Catering Federation, which represents the nation’s 30,000 restaurant and takeaways, are the only accolades acknowledging the full collection of Asian cuisines.

The awards cover all Asian and Oriental cuisines - Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

Manager, Mr Rahan Hussan, said he was delighted that the restaurant had reached the finals for the third year in a row.

"A secret diner comes in to look at the restaurant, as part of the awards," he said.

Mr Hussan said that the restaurant was keen to look after its local customers and was also still giving public sector workings such as the NHS 20 per cent off meals.

"We also have a quick menu for those who are going onto Theatre Severn," he said.

"It is appreciated by the theatre goers."

Asian Curry Federation, Yawar Khan, said: “The pandemic has been devastating for many hospitality businesses and its workers.