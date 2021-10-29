Shropshire savings co-operative recognised by prestigious charity

Shropshire’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative announced today that it has been recognised by the prestigious FairLife charity which was established to raise standards in finance and improve every day financial products.

Just Credit Union, which also supports the communities of Telford & Wrekin, says it is ‘absolutely delighted’ to have been recognised by the financial charity and be able to display the ‘highly valued’ FairLife Mark.

Steve Barras, Just Credit Union’s business development officer, said the FairLife Mark guided customers to products they could trust – products from companies that priced honestly and traded fairly with their customers.

He said: “Just Credit Union is run for the mutual benefit of its members and not for corporate profit.

"So we very much share the FairLife values of transparent, fair and open dealings with our members.

“Displaying the mark gives members and partners assurance that we operate to the highest of ethical standards.

“The charity promotes a culture of saving and financial education which is very much a part of the Just Credit Union remit.”

Stuart Phillips, of the FairLife charity, said: “There is a growing public appetite for a fairer society and leading firms are responding.

"Ethical behaviours are driving consumer purchasing and the FairLife Mark is a simple way for companies to highlight their commitment to fair standards.

“The mark highlights companies that put their customers first – following the spirit of the law, not just the letter.

"We are thrilled to have Just Credit Union display the FairLife Mark and would encourage others to get involved.

”Our standards combine fairness to the public with business practicality and are an achievable aspiration for all.”

Full details of Just Credit Union’s services and products can be found at justcreditunion.org

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

