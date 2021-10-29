Eco warriors in Shropshire shine a light on personal responsibility for action on climate change

credit Andy McKeown Lightworks

The stark message from Zero Carbon Shropshire is that each one of us is responsible for pumping 12-13 tons of greenhouse gas carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.

Deborah Murphy, of Zero Carbon Shropshire, says: "Without realising it, each one of us could be contributing 12 -13 tons of carbon to the atmosphere per year.

"This figure includes the amount we make when heating our homes, travelling around, buying fast fashion and using single use plastics.

"It also includes the carbon dioxide we use during the manufacture and transport of goods made outside Shropshire like washing machines, imported fruit, mobile phones and other items that we have grown to know and love."

She says the average carbon footprint per Shropshire household is calculated as around 17.6 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents.

The Lights Up Shropshire: Climate Change; it’s time to change saw Shrewsbury town centre landmarks, including Market Hall, lit up with the message last night (Thursday) and again tonight (Friday).

Zero Carbon Shropshire is a local partnership working to help Shropshire achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and they are keen to highlight the issue.

Crucially though, they want to get the message across that something can be done about it. And it's not about giving things up.

Deborah says: "Working out what to do about this can be tough but the message from Zero Carbon Shropshire is that it is not necessarily about giving things up – it’s more a case of changing things up.

"A great way to start is to calculate your own carbon footprint and there are some great examples of calculators on the group’s website at zerocarbonshropshire.org. Once you have this figure, the calculators will help you work out what you, as an individual, can change to have the greatest impact."

Some of the tips Zero Carbon Shropshire have are:

Meatless meals twice a week.

Walk short journeys and leave the car at home.

Staycations and rail or bus travel would reduce air travel.

Insulating your home and turning the dial down a notch would help.

Deborah adds: "As we head into the winter months and a period of festivity, try to think of the five Rs – reduce, reuse, repair, recyle, refuse.

"Simply doing this would reduce the number of things we send to land fill.

"There are so many great but easy things that everyone of us can do to reduce our own carbon footprints."

Those looking for more ideas can visit and take the pledge at zerocarbonshropshire.org