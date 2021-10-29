Beauty of River Severn on charity challenge

The journey

Rob Tweddle from Shrewsbury was part of the four strong, Paddle for Fitz team, which travelled the length of the river, from just south of Welshpool to Gloucestershire, in memory of Lee Fitzgerald.

The 47-year-old, former Royal Marine took his own life in January this year in the sea off Norfolk.

His sister, Claire, brother Jon, and former Royal Marine colleagues, Rob and Sean Johnson completed the challenge to raise money for Life after Suicide and Royal Marines charities.

The Company, the Support, and the River Severn surpassed my expectations and I’d do it again in a heart beat.

"The weather was kind throughout the week. It did rain a bit, but mainly at night. We did have strong winds one day. But that’s all part of it," Mr Tweddle said.

He said the first part of the journey saw the team had to tackle lots of obstacles.

"On the first part of the river there were lots of trees collapsed and debris to get around."

After that is was relatively plain sailing, even negociating the Jackfield rapids near Telford.

"We had to change our route selection after Gloucester as its tidal, the weather wasn’t favourable then either; so we took the safer route down the canal and completed our journey at Sharpness marina.

"To welcome us at the end we had all of Lee’s family and friends which was fantastic.

"With gift aid we’ve raised almost £13,000 - Lee would be proud."

Lee had been firm friends with Mr Tweddle and Sean and was support crew when the pair paddled the Mississippi in a Second World War kayak in 1997.

Claire said: "the camaraderie, the tranquility of the river and the overwhelming kindness and support from complete strangers will stay with me forever. I hope this journey will inspire and offer hope to others. Having a goal incorporating our natural environment and fitness to focus on amid so much sadness has been key in my healing process. This experience has reinforced that there is always light at the end of the tunnel."