Grant to repair historic cathedral window

Shrewsbury Cathedral has received funding from the Cultural Recovery Fund to repair and restore its spectacular east window

Shrewsbury's Roman Catholic Cathedral at Belmont in Shrewsbury, is carrying out repair and restoration work to the giant East window which overlooks the congregation.

The work has received funding from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund – administered by Historic England.

The window was installed in time for the opening of the Cathedral back in 1856, and was created by the renowned Hardman & Co. stained glass company.

The spectacular window is the first thing visitors see as they enter the cathedral, providing an impressive backdrop to its sanctuary.

Canon Christopher Matthews, The Cathedral Dean, has welcomed the funding and said that it would ensure the window will be there for years to come.

He said: "We are delighted to have received this grant enabling us to restore such a beautiful and important window in our Cathedral, protecting it for future generations to enjoy."

The cathedral has been the focus of a series of restoration efforts in recent years, with the work uncovering historic wall paintings and impressive gothic floor tiles buried beneath a suspended wooden floor – created by the famous architect Edward Welby Pugin.

A wrought iron cross has also been restored, repainted and returned to the cathedral’s roof, while the bell has also been restored, repaired and cleaned, and is now able to chime again after nearly 50 years of silence.

Confirming the funding award Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: "From local churches to ancient buildings and landscapes, the UK's unique heritage makes our towns, cities and villages stronger, more vibrant and helps bring communities together.