Comic artist Charlie Adlard hosting art signing for Alzheimer's Research

Charlie Adlard

Well known comic artist Charlie Adlard, creator of the popular series The Walking Dead, has created some special images for Shropshire’s official fundraising group for the charity Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Unique in character and style, these images celebrate some of the key figures in Shropshire’s history.

They are all included in the group’s new fundraising calendar for 2022 and even better, Charlie has generously agreed to do a personal signing of specially-commissioned limited edition prints of these images.

Charlie will be at Write Here, the shop on Shrewsbury's High Street, on Saturday, November 6 from 11am. Owner, John Hall, said: “I have known Charlie and his family for a while and what he is doing to help defeat dementia is wonderful and I am only too pleased to help.

Charlie Adlard's Scrooge for the Alzheimer's Research Shropshire charity calendar 2022

"The special calendars and Christmas cards will also be available to buy at the same time as Charlie’s signing from the shop."

Charlie's own father has Alzheimer's and was more than happy to help the charity fundraisers out by contributing art to next year's calendar.

Katie Foster, from the Shropshire Alzheimer's UK fundraising group, said: "The A4 prints make wonderful Christmas gifts as well as helping fund vital research to find meaningful treatments and ultimately a cure for devastating Alzheimer’s disease.

"Adlard’s “Scrooge in Shrewsbury” also features in the Christmas card designs, sponsored by Aaron and Partners Solicitors."

Charlie explained his involvement: “My own dad is living with Alzheimer’s and I am really pleased to help the charity raise vital funds to end the sadness of this awful disease.

"I’m very happy to sign the prints and the calendars too, and I hope for great support from Shropshire people."

Charlie Adlard's young Charles Darwin for the Alzheimer's Research Shropshire charity calendar 2022

The subjects of the prints include a young Charles Darwin; The Iron Bridge and ‘Iron Mad Wilkinson’; Eglantyne Jebb from Ellesmere the inspiration for Save the Children Fund; AE Housman who wrote “A Shropshire Lad” and is buried in Ludlow. Plus an evocative image of Scrooge inspired by the filming of A Christmas Carol with George C Scott – in two colourways.

Each signed print will cost £10 and for an extra £5 Charlie will do a quick sketch on request. People can pay by cash or make cheques payable to Alzheimer’s Research UK.