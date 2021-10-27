Charity walk raises £6k

The Climbing Out annual walk raised around £6,000 for the charity.

The Climbing Out hike took place on October 9 and saw 45 people tackle up to five peaks in Snowdonia in just one day – despite dismal weather.

Kelda Wood, founder of Climbing Out, said the plan had been to tackle four peaks, but some of the group went one further.

She said: “This year’s fundraising hike was another great success. It brought together an awesome group of people, all keen to help Climbing Out. I am so grateful for their hard work and all the funds they raised for the charity.

“The hike team showed that anything is possible with the right attitude and a good dose of determination. I was particularly proud of Dave Smith. Dave is blind and has previously attended our visual impairments programme. He wanted to show his support of Climbing Out. With the help of his guide dog, Elvis, he showed us that anything is possible with the right attitude.

“We adapted the fundraising hike to incorporate three routes for different levels to make it achievable for everyone – even Elvis the guide dog."

She added: “Thank you to everyone who took part. Our annual hike raises vital funds for the charity to fund our outdoor programmes. We will use this money to help many more people find a new way forwards.”

Climbing Out, which operates out of Shropshire, helps people across the UK.

The charity works with people aged 18 years and over who have been through a life-changing injury, illness, or trauma to rebuild their confidence, self-esteem, and motivation.

The programmes combine outdoor activities with mental resilience and personal development coaching. P

revious participants include victims of abuse, people with visual or hearing impairments, survivors of terrorism, PTSD sufferers, people who have suffered from renal failure, meningitis and sepsis, members of the emergency services and NHS, and armed forces personnel and veterans.

Climbing Out plans to hold eight five-day outdoor programmes next year, as well as walk and talk days.

The 2022 fundraising hike will take place on Saturday, October 1, when they will be walking a section of Hadrian's Wall, starting from Birdoswald in Northumberland.