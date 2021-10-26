Go Compare man Wynne Evans to sing at Shrewsbury Christmas concert

A choir is hoping its Christmas concert will be beyond compare when one of Britain's most recognisable faces joins them to sing.

Wynne Evans, aka Go Compare man, will perform in Shrewsbury
Wynne Evans, aka the Go Compare man, will sing at Shrewsbury Choral's Christmas event at Shrewsbury Abbey on December 4.

The Welsh tenor will be joined by the Meole Brace Chamber Orchestra, the Shrewsbury Abbey Choir, and singers from Meole Brace School for the show The Spirit of Christmas.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £20 for adults and £5 for children.

Family tickets for two adults and two children cost £45.

Mr Evans, a highly acclaimed opera singer, is most well known for his moustachioed alter ego Gio Compario, boldly appearing in his tuxedo, urging people to compare insurance quotes in his unique way.

He has played the role since 2009, and in 2012 was part of an advert campaign in which various famous faces, including Sue Barker, Louie Spence and Professor Stephen Hawking, tried to kill off Gio, saving the nation from having to listen to him singing "Go Compare".

To buy tickets visit shrewsburychoral.org.uk/forthcoming-events

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

