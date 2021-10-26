Four in custody after £13,500 raid at Superdrug in Shrewsbury

Burglars targeted Superdrug in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury, in the early hours of the morning Friday, October 22. It is believed the raiders gained access by smashing a window at the side of the shop before helping themselves to high-value goods.

Police managed to ID the men believed to be responsible and made arrests. A small amount of stock understood to have been stolen in the raid has been recovered.

Four men appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court yesterday, each facing a charge of burglary.

Aaron Wilcox, 31, of no fixed abode, Wesley Williams, 34, of no fixed abode, Simon Budd, 38, of Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, and Lee Birch, 39, of Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury, were remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 22.