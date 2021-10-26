Four in custody after £13,500 raid at Superdrug in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Four men have been remanded in custody after a £13,500 shop raid in which expensive perfume and aftershave was stolen.

Four in custody after £13,500 raid at Superdrug in Shrewsbury

Burglars targeted Superdrug in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury, in the early hours of the morning Friday, October 22. It is believed the raiders gained access by smashing a window at the side of the shop before helping themselves to high-value goods.

Police managed to ID the men believed to be responsible and made arrests. A small amount of stock understood to have been stolen in the raid has been recovered.

Four men appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court yesterday, each facing a charge of burglary.

Aaron Wilcox, 31, of no fixed abode, Wesley Williams, 34, of no fixed abode, Simon Budd, 38, of Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, and Lee Birch, 39, of Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury, were remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 22.

Officers are looking for one more suspect in connection with this burglary.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News