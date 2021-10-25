Spooky Halloween trail in Shrewsbury to raise money for hospital cancer care

Halloween Spooky Trail event around Shrewsbury on 31st October in aid of Breast Cancer Research. In Picture L>R: Charlotte Mulloy, Mandie Mulloy and Sally Jamieson.

The Spooky Trail will take place on Sunday, October 31 from 10am to 3pm, starting at Hickory's Smokehouse, Shrewsbury.

Follow the trail through the quarry to find the hidden pumpkins, ghosts, witches, skeletons and crack the code to receive a prize from the witches cauldron.

All participants in the Spooky Trail can collect a map from Hickory's Smokehouse and entry into the event is £2.50.

Sally Jamieson has co-organised the event with Charlotte Mulloy, to raise money for breast cancer care at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

All proceeds will go to a fund at SaTH to help purchase much needed equipment and training for the specialist breast care nurses.

Ms Jamieson has been fundraising since her diagnosis in 2016 and has raised nearly £8,000 since then, recently coining the term and encouraging people to 'check your pumpkins.'

Ms Mulloy, deputy manager at Hickory's Smokehouse, said that the Spooky Trail is a "community" event for families in order to "raise awareness of breast cancer."

Mandie Mulloy, Ms Mulloy's mother, is an avid charity worker herself and was diagnosed with breast cancer in October of 2019.

She was the former chief officer at Shropshire Housing Alliance and is currently working as the chief executive of YMCA Wellington.

The event coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness of the impact of breast cancer, which runs throughout October.

According to Breast Cancer UK, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer last year and it is the most common cancer worldwide.