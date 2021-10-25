Appeal for residents to fill in fresh police contact survey

Malinsgate Police Station in Telford is among the stations affected by the plans

The consultation on changes to counter opening days and times has been amended and extended by West Mercia Police to include non-emergency contact methods.

The original survey was withdrawn then amended earlier this month. Now residents requires to fill in a fresh survey document.

This revised survey removes the specific proposal for new opening times and days of front counters.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: “It is really important to us that we hear the views of our communities and let people have their say to ensure we are making informed decisions.

“We know the way people contact and engage with us is changing, more people are using phone or digital channels and it is important we adapt and are flexible to meet these changes.”