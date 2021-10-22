Shrewsbury food bank reflects on 'year of rapid and significant change’

Karen Williams, Martin Charlesworth, trustee of the Barnabas Community Project and Rotarian John Yeomans, president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club

The Barnabas Community Project’s Foodbank PLUS annual report was presented during on open day on Wednesday, when its new logo was also unveiled.

Project lead Karen Williams said: "We will work with people for as long as it takes, from three months to three years, depending on individual circumstances.

“Everything we do, we think client first."

She spoke of the 10,000 voluntary hours a year colleagues gave which were ‘absolutely vital', and praised the support of schools, supermarkets and individuals.

The annual report referred to a ‘year of rapid and significant change’.

The report said: “Not only are we now a virtually paper-free organisation, which of course impacts our carbon footprint, we have found ways to ensure our clients receive what they need, when they need it.

“This has, in part, been delivered through the new external online referral process, negating the need for paper vouchers and speeding up the referral process from our statutory and external partners.

“But also our internal referral process to ensure as part of ‘Client First’ the extra services we offer beyond Shrewsbury Foodbank are available quickly and efficiently, allowing our clients to find solutions to issues they might be facing."

The holistic approach meant that clients could benefit from a full range of support.

The report added: “This is the ambition and ethos behind Foodbank PLUS - that we walk with people on their journey, whatever that might look like.

"As an organisation we can make decisions that benefit our clients directly and quickly. This fully reflects the ‘Client First’ approach.”